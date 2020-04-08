https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-says-americans-never-shake-hands-following-highly-flawed-predictions-coronavirus-video/

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is amassing quite a record these past three months.

** In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!

** Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic pandemic and later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

** Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on models and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

And on March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

** Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

** Two-and-a-half weeks ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. A week-and-a-half ago he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. On Monday he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Today the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

Will the liberal media ever report any of this?

Earlier this week Dr. Fauci said Americans should never shake hands again over the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci says he doesn’t think Americans should ever shake hands again to prevent spread of coronavirus https://t.co/0WeqvhzSnk — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) April 8, 2020

Newsweek reported:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, said Americans should never shake hands again, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other diseases. The leading infectious disease expert on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force told the Wall Street Journal that an end to handshaking would be good for reducing future transmissions of the novel coronavirus and would also cut the number of influenza cases. In a wide-ranging interview with The Journal podcast, the NIAID director hoped to see “light at the end of the tunnel” by the end of April.

