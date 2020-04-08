https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/elizabeth-warren-pushes-universal-vote-mail-amid-pandemic/

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is no longer a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, but she’s busy championing a vote-by-mail plan for the entire country this fall, calling it an “easy” solution to the restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A voter gets a ballot with a postage-paid return envelope. They vote, they sign it, and they send it back. It’s easy to vote by mail,” Warren said in a video Tuesday.

“And in addition, there should be online registration, extended registration deadlines, and expand early voting to make sure that voting is accessible to all people,” she said. “And the federal government should be sending money to the states to make this happen.”

Breitbart News noted she is also calling for the use of social distancing to get rid of voter ID laws designed to prevent fraud.

TRENDING: Trump asks reporter if she’s working for China after pro-Beijing questions

And Warren, speaking on the evening of the Wisconsin presidential primary, said she wants states to stop cleaning voter rolls of ineligible voters, with limited exceptions.

The Wisconsin vote took place after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, blocked a court order that extended the period to return absentee ballots.

“The chaos and the attempt to suppress the vote in Wisconsin should be a wake-up call for the United States Congress,” Warren said in an interview with NPR. “We need to act immediately.”

What’s happening in Wisconsin is a disgrace. During a pandemic we need voters to stay safe, not be silenced—and one simple way to do that is to allow all Americans to vote by mail, while also enhancing the safety of in-person voting. Join the fight: https://t.co/Mvp3lUd7rh pic.twitter.com/sBP9VH9tI9 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 7, 2020

At the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Tuesday, Trump said mail-in voting is “a terrible thing.”

“I think if you vote, you should go. Even the concept of early voting is not the greatest, because a lot of things happen,” he said.

But he emphasized “there’s a lot of dishonesty going on with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”

At Wednesday’s briefing, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta asked for evidence of vote fraud in mail-in balloting, which is conducted in several states.

Trump pointed to a Judicial Watch settlement with Los Angeles County requiring the county to remove as many as 1.5 million inactive registrations.

“Thousands of votes are gathered and dumped in a location and all of a sudden you lose elections that you think you win,” Trump said.

“I’m not going to stand for it.”

Trump said the country should have voter ID.

“If you send [in a ballot], you should be sure that that vote is meaningful,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

