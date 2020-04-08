https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/sorry-full-65000-people-flee-wuhan-76-day-quarantine-ends/

A whopping 65,000 people have left Wuhan by plane and train alone after China lifted the 76 day lockdown of the city.

An unknown number also left by car and bus as the roads, tunnels and bridges reopened to the public — despite the government urging them to continue practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

The first vehicle leaves #Wuhan, as the hardest-hit city lifted its lockdown on April 8, reviving its hustle and bustle as one of the busiest hubs in #China. #coronavirus #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/ThETXvZkxh — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 8, 2020

Residents were permitted to the leave the virus epicenter “as long as they were able to show a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus,” the Charlotte Observer reports.

Leaving Wuhan may not be the best idea for many of the people who are stir crazy after their lengthy lockdown, as many places have instituted mandatory 14-day quarantines and nucleic acid tests for travellers, particularly those coming from China.

The city is home to 11 million people and has been locked down since January 23.

“Wuhan lifts lockdown” rapidly became the top trending topic on China’s social media platform Weibo as the lockdown was lifted. Most of the posts were celebratory and happy that the people of Wuhan would have their freedom back.

The Communist Party’s propaganda newspaper People’s Daily urged people not to get too excited, however.

“This day that people have long been looking forward to and it is right to be excited. However, this day does not mark the final victory,” the newspaper said.

China claims that 80 percent of their fatalities, or about 2,571, were in Wuhan — however, it is ridiculous to trust any numbers provided by the Chinese Communist Party.

