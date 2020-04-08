https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-evidence-china-institute-virology-knew-china-coronavirus-november-2019/
Evidence shows the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China was hiring individuals for an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission in November of 2019.
As deaths surge due to the virus Americans and the world deserve an answer.
Dr. Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D.shared the following at ZeroHedge about the ability of the Chinese government to create the China coronavirus:
Synthetic biology, that is, the engineering of biology to create biologically-based systems that do not exist in nature is now widely used in laboratories worldwide. It has a number of benefits including as a rapid response platform to provide treatments for emerging diseases.
If unregulated, however, such bioengineering can produce combined or “chimeric” novel human pathogenic microorganisms capable of circumventing therapeutics or vaccines and, if released in nature, could have dramatic and permanent effects on disease transmission among species via natural-occurring mutations of the new viral entity.
The technology to create a coronavirus chimera has been demonstrated.
In a 2015 collaborative study between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and American scientists, funded by the National Institutes of Health, properties of two different viruses, the SHC014-CoV coronavirus and a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV, the coronavirus responsible for the 2002 pandemic, were combined as a chimera. It produced a new viral entity, SHC014-MA15, which, according to the authors, “Despite predictions from both structure-based modeling and pseudotyping experiments” unexpectedly “was viable and replicated to high titers” [a lot] in cell culture (Vero cells) and was capable of infecting human airway epithelial (HAE) cultures [human lung surface cells] and “showed robust replication” comparable to the “epidemic SARS-CoV Urbani strain.”
That is, with the appropriate starting coronavirus strains, it is theoretically possible to manufacture a CoVid-19-like chimera.
Given the illness, death and economic destruction caused by CoVid-19, it is the responsibility of the Chinese government to fully open its research files and databases to international inspection, including information about the hundreds of coronavirus isolates, in order to ascertain the true origin of the Chinese CoVid-19 coronavirus.
Dr. Sellin is correct. New evidence shows that the China Institute of Virology posted for a position in November 2019 for someone with the skill set to perform an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China indeed posted a job opening on November 18, 2019, “asking for scientists to come research the relationship between the coronavirus and bats.”
According to National Review:
On December 24, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted a second job posting. The translation of that posting includes the declaration, “long-term research on the pathogenic biology of bats carrying important viruses has confirmed the origin of bats of major new human and livestock infectious diseases such as SARS and SADS, and a large number of new bat and rodent new viruses have been discovered and identified.”
Yaacov Apelbaum provided a picture and translations of Dr. Shi Zhengli:
It appears that the China Institute of Virology knew in November that the coronavirus was deadly and real. What happened up until January is still mostly a mystery.
Hat tips D. Manny, Yaacov Apelbaum, Dr. Sellin
The post EXCLUSIVE: More Evidence China Institute of Virology Knew of the China Coronavirus in November 2019 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.