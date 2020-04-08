https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-evidence-china-institute-virology-knew-china-coronavirus-november-2019/

Dr. Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D.shared the following at ZeroHedge about the ability of the Chinese government to create the China coronavirus:

Synthetic biology, that is, the engineering of biology to create biologically-based systems that do not exist in nature is now widely used in laboratories worldwide. It has a number of benefits including as a rapid response platform to provide treatments for emerging diseases.

If unregulated, however, such bioengineering can produce combined or “chimeric” novel human pathogenic microorganisms capable of circumventing therapeutics or vaccines and, if released in nature, could have dramatic and permanent effects on disease transmission among species via natural-occurring mutations of the new viral entity.

The technology to create a coronavirus chimera has been demonstrated.

In a 2015 collaborative study between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and American scientists, funded by the National Institutes of Health, properties of two different viruses, the SHC014-CoV coronavirus and a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV, the coronavirus responsible for the 2002 pandemic, were combined as a chimera. It produced a new viral entity, SHC014-MA15, which, according to the authors, “Despite predictions from both structure-based modeling and pseudotyping experiments” unexpectedly “was viable and replicated to high titers” [a lot] in cell culture (Vero cells) and was capable of infecting human airway epithelial (HAE) cultures [human lung surface cells] and “showed robust replication” comparable to the “epidemic SARS-CoV Urbani strain.”

That is, with the appropriate starting coronavirus strains, it is theoretically possible to manufacture a CoVid-19-like chimera.

Given the illness, death and economic destruction caused by CoVid-19, it is the responsibility of the Chinese government to fully open its research files and databases to international inspection, including information about the hundreds of coronavirus isolates, in order to ascertain the true origin of the Chinese CoVid-19 coronavirus.