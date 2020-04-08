https://www.theblaze.com/news/family-violence-erupts-over-toilet-paper-as-son-reportedly-punches-his-own-mother-over-her-supply

Authorities arrested a 26-year-old California man early Monday morning after he reportedly punched his mother over her toilet paper supply.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday Los Angeles Times report, deputies visited a Saugus, California, residence after receiving a call of a domestic dispute.

The reported noted that the suspect, 26-year-old Adrian Yan, accused his mother of hoarding toilet paper and keeping her supply from him. When the argument between the two escalated, Yan reportedly punched her.

Yan’s mother said that she did, indeed, hide toilet paper from her son, because she believes he uses too much at a time.

Authorities arrested Yan on the scene on suspicion of battery. His mother declined medical treatment.

Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said that family violence and domestic situations are taking place all across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It was to be expected,” Miller said. “It’s happening everywhere.”

In a Tuesday evening tweet, the station wrote, “Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate. Deputies responded to a call where family members were arguing w/each other because one felt the other one hid toilet paper. It turned into a physical confrontation. One got arrested.”

