Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday addressed the ongoing fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci shared in that at this time, the White House coronavirus task force is seeing “glimmers of hope” because, as bad as this week will predictably be for deaths, the American public should start to see “the beginning of a turnaround” soon.

“[A]s you correctly reported, the number of deaths on a given day continue to increase,” Fauci told “America’s Newsroom.” “You know, at the same time, seemingly paradoxically but not, we’re saying that we’re starting to see some glimmers of hope because the deaths generally lag by a couple of weeks behind what’s fueling the outbreak, namely the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations. So, at the same time as we’re seeing an increase in death, like typically what we’re seeing now from New York, over the last few days, there’s been a stabilization and a decrease in the hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and the requirements for intubations. That means that as we get further on, beyond this week, we should start to see the beginning of a turnaround, which is a good sign.”

He continued, “So, you know, it’s very sobering to see the increase in deaths. And we predicted over the weekend that this would really be a bad week. And it is. It’s going to be a bad week for deaths. But driving that and ahead of that is the fact that we’re going to start to see the beginning of a turnaround. So we need to keep pushing on the mitigation strategies because there’s no doubt that that’s having a positive impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.

