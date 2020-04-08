https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/four-women-stabbed-tennessee-truck-stop-suspected-muslim-assailant-shot-police/

Three women are dead and another is in the hospital after 33 year old Idris Abdus-Salaam stormed a Pilot truck stop in Tennessee and went on a stabbing spree. Police officers responding shot Abdus-Salaam when he refused to drop the knife. Robert Spencer, of Jihad Watch, and Pamela Gellar both suspect Abdus-Salaam is a Muslim.

Knoxville’s WVRT reports:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a stabbing and an officer involved shooting incident after Knoxville gas station employees and a suspect were killed Tuesday morning. TBI identified the three deceased victims as 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer. The deceased suspect was identified as 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam, a North Carolina truck driver. Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam released a statement regarding the incident. “Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family. We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are providing support and counseling to the families and our team. We are working closely with local authorities. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Yes, that Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns and brother of former Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam.

Memphis based WREG adds:

Officials say officers arriving on the scene first saw at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store. A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also in the parking lot. Officers confronted Abdus-Salaam, who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No indication of motive” they say in this video report:

The post Four Women Stabbed At Tennessee Truck Stop, Suspected Muslim Assailant SHOT By Police appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

