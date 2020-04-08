https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/economy-recession-depression-coronavirus/2020/04/08/id/962017

Seventy percent of Americans surveyed by Gallup believe the U.S. is in an economic recession or depression.

The report comes as the U.S. on Tuesday recorded its deadliest day since the coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 2,000 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 400,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S., and at least 13,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Much of the U.S. economy has ground to a halt, as more states and municipalities have been issuing stay-at-home order directives. A record 10 million Americans filed for unemployment over the last two weeks.

The Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans believe the U.S. is in a recession while 30 percent believe it is in a depression. The combined percentage has increased by 12 percentage points in the past week.

More Democrats (85 percent) say the economy is in either a recession or a depression, compared with 53 percent of Republicans and 68 percent of Independents.

The results of the poll, conducted April 3-5, are part of Gallup’s ongoing tracking of the coronavirus situation. The poll has a margin of sampling error +/- 3 percentage points.

