Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that New York state had set a new single-day record of 779 coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday.

On Monday, New York had 731 people killed by the virus.

“The bad news isn’t just bad. The bad news is actually terrible,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo directed all flags to be flown at half-mast to honor all the lives lost to the virus, noting the total coronavirus death toll in the state was much higher than lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He said the number of deaths would continue to rise as, citing a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The number of deaths will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away,” he said.

Cuomo put up pictures of some of the New Yorkers fighting on the front lines who were killed by the virus, and urged residents to continue practicing social distance guidelines.

“Be responsible because the life you risk might not be your own,” Cuomo said.

