More than three-quarters of Americans blame China for the coronavirus pandemic that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, according to a new poll.

With nearly 1.5 million people worldwide infected with the COVID-19 virus and with the death toll at almost 85,000 as of Wednesday morning, Americans are placing the blame squarely on China.

Key figured in the poll results, which were released Wednesday:

77% of those polled, including 67% of Democrats, said China is to blame for the virus.

71% said U.S. companies should pull back from manufacturing their goods in China.

69% are in favor of President Donald Trump’s tough trade stance on China.

54% said China should pay reparations to other countries for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More than 400,000 Americans have fallen ill with the COVID-19 virus and around 13,000 have died.

