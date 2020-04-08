http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zo8Q53G7wMA/

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now sitting up in bed, his condition said to be improving, according to the latest statement on his health from Downing Street.

Mr Johnson went into hospital on Sunday, ten days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus and was transferred to an intensive care unit within 24 hours, his state of health having suddenly deteriorated. Yet by midday Wednesday his condition was said to be “stable”, and the Prime Minister responding to treatment, with the latest update Wednesday afternoon revealing he is now showing improvement.

Speaking to the nation in the government’s daily televised press conference from Downing Street, Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave an update on Mr Johnson’s health. He said: “The latest from the hospital is that the Prime Minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed, and engaging positively with the clinical team. The Prime Minister is not only my colleague and my boss, but also my friend. My thoughts are with him and his family.”

An earlier briefing to journalists at midday Wednesday had said the PM was “clinically stable and responding to treatment” and still on an oxygen supply.

BREAKING — Downing Street: Boris Johnson Stable, Responding to Coronavirus Treatment https://t.co/BTd6G2n4cg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 8, 2020

