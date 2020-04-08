https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-brilliant-dr-shiva-inventor-email-outlines-connections-bill-gates-dr-fauci-cdc-relevant-coronavirus-pandemic/

The man designated as the inventor of the email and MIT graduate, Dr. V.A. Shiva, laid out in simple terms the alleged motives and actions behind the WHO, the CDC, Bill Gates, the Gates Foundation, Big Pharma, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the Chinese.

Dr. Shiva claims coronavirus is but a symptom of globalist initiatives.

Bill Gates and his Foundation may not be what they are made out to be:

Bill Gates recently announced he’s stepping down from the board of Microsoft, the trillion-dollar software colossus he cofounded, to “dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change.” The national papers happily reported the news: “In his post-Microsoft career, Mr. Gates has become better known for his work in fighting infectious diseases and climate change. [In February], the Gates Foundation said it would commit an additional $100 million to fight the coronavirus,” the New York Times reported. This was typical of the affectionate press treatment of Gates, who’s now considered one of the better billionaires, relative to Trump or the Koch brothers. This is mainly due to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable entity with billions in its endowment used for fighting AIDS, accelerating economic development, and many other worthy causes. But Bill Gates and his foundation are the perfect picture of why this model of billionaire philanthropy is so flawed. Gates’s foundation was originally cooked up as a feel-good gloss to cover up his shredded reputation during Microsoft’s antitrust trial, putting him in the long tradition of obscenely rich people using the occasional generous gift to try justifying their enormous wealth and power.

But it is actually much more than this. Gates and his father for decades have been connected to George Soros and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are famous now after being on stage almost daily with President Trump updating the public on government actions over the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Birx’s daughter is connected to the Gates Foundation as well:

Deborah Birx’s husband, Paige Reffe, was the advance man for Bill Clinton.

Dr. Shiva recently aired two very powerful interviews on the subject of the Gates Foundation and the the many actions related to the recent coronavirus and how it mirrors the actions taken by Dr. Fauci related to HIV – AIDS. Dr. Shiva says about Dr. Fauci that he is a “total front man” and no one will call him out because he is behind grant funding. He says the the current discussion by Dr. Fauci on the virus is total BS “because the immune system cannot be destroyed by a virus.”

Dr. Shiva was also went on recently with Bill Mitchell and their discussion was posted on Twitter.

The two revealed Dr. Fauci is on the leadership counsel for the Gates Foundation and “he fundamentally practices fake science.”

Dr. Shiva is running for Senate in the State of Massachusetts against Elizabeth Warren. Whether he wins or loses he should be President Trump’s front man for dealing with the coronavirus. (Please share with President Trump.)

