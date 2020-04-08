https://www.dailywire.com/news/hundreds-of-iranians-dead-thousands-in-hospital-after-consuming-fake-coronavirus-cure

Hundreds of Iranians have been killed and thousands more hospitalized after they drank high-concentration alcohol because they falsely believed that it could cure coronavirus.

“More than 600 people have died after attempting the cure and some 3,000 are now in hospital, Iranian judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili said Tuesday,” The Daily Mail reported.

“The numbers are very high and are beyond our expectations,” Esmaili said. “Alcohol consumption is not a cure but can be lethal.”

“A number of people have been arrested… and we will deal with them decisively,” Esmaili continued. “They must be held accountable for their criminal acts, for causing death and damage to citizens.”

The Associated Press reported on March 27 that hundreds of Iranians had been killed from drinking “industrial alcohol.”

“Iranian media report nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across the Islamic Republic, where drinking alcohol is banned and where those who do rely on bootleggers,” the AP reported. “An Iranian doctor helping the country’s Health Ministry told The Associated Press on Friday the problem was even greater, giving a death toll of around 480 with 2,850 people sickened.”

It is unclear whether the deaths reported by The Daily Mail were new deaths or if they were just updated numbers from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The AP added, “The poisonings come as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country.”

