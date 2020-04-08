https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/illinois-mayor-calls-police-crack-stay-home-violators-48-hours-later-catch-wife-bar/
On Friday Alton, Illinois Mayor Brant Walker ordered police to “more strictly enforce” the state’s stay-at-home order.
On Sunday Mayor Walker’s wife was arrested by police at a local bar.
Mayor Walker released a statement on Monday on the incident at Hiram’s Tavern in Alton.
His wife was picked up by police at 1 AM in the morning on Sunday.
Police issued a complaint for “reckless conduct.”
