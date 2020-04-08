http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/x902r2kpXMQ/

An Iowa woman was arrested after allegedly asking the cops to check her stash of narcotics for traces of the coronavirus.

Shawn Salmen, 53, has been charged with two felony drug charges and a first-time offense of marijuana possession, KCAU reported.

Court documents said that Salmen drove to the Sioux City Police Department shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Officers said she was sweating profusely, behaving erratically, and admitting to recently consuming methamphetamine.

Salmen also asked the officers to check her drugs for coronavirus, according to the court documents.

Officers conducted a search of her and her vehicle and found 14.4 grams of substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, a substance which Salmen claimed was marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Police took Salmen to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center to take a drug test, which she failed. From there, she was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and has bonded out since.

Although Salmen is the first alleged criminal to ask the police to check her drugs for coronavirus, other criminals have asked the police to test their drugs.

In October 2019, an Alabama woman who asked the police to test her methamphetamine drugs for purity was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

