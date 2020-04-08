http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9yxqF_MxqUI/

Joe Biden signaled on Wednesday that he won’t be tacking to the middle as the socialist candidate, Bernie Sanders, exited the race for the Democrat nomination for president.

After news broke that Sanders was suspending his campaign for president, Biden indicated he’ll be looking forward to working with Sanders to create a “progressive future:”

I’ve had a chance to get to know Bernie over the years. We were in the Senate together before Barack and I took office, and of course, I had known him from his work in the House. What I liked about Bernie was that he said what he believed, no matter who was in the room. I admired his passion. I liked his convictions. I thought people who failed to take him seriously would prove to be sorely mistaken. And, as it turns out, I was right. Bernie suspended his campaign today, but while you can suspend a campaign, you can’t suspend a movement. Bernie and his supporters have taken issues which had been given little attention and brought them to the center of the conversation. Bernie gets a lot of credit for his passionate advocacy for the issues he cares about. But he doesn’t get enough credit for being a voice that forces us all to take a hard look in the mirror and ask if we’ve done enough. Jill and I can’t wait to work with him and Jane on building a more progressive future.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth,” Sanders said in a video announcement. “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

“While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not,” he added.

President Trump invited Sanders’ supporters to his campaign.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

