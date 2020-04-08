https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-bidens-jumbled-word-salad-bad-accidentally-admits-not-making-sense-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden held a virtual town hall on Wednesday from his Delaware basement.

Biden could barely speak without jumbling words and losing his train of thought.

Just a few minutes into his town hall, Biden tripped over his tongue so bad he inadvertently admitted he was making no sense.

“We have to make sure everyone has access to maintain and maintain affordable health insurance coverage,” said Biden. “We should be making it easier not harder to make sure…to make sense…let me put another way, it makes no sense, it makes no sense.”

Joe is right! He makes no sense!

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “we should be making it easier not harder to make sure…to make sense…let me put another way, it makes no sense, it makes no sense” pic.twitter.com/Fuhkro8pEn — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) April 8, 2020

