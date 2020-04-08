http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vox9bE_QQnU/

Pastor Joel Osteen is planning a star-studded virtual Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus crisis, including Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry.

The Lakewood megachurch pastor told TMZ that Grammy-winner Mariah Carey reached out to him about joining him for an Easter Sunday service. The singer plans to perform her song “Hero” to thank the medical professionals and first responders on the front lines treating the sick during the pandemic.

“I have known Mariah from years past, and we’d talked about doing some things,” Osteen explained. “They actually contacted us because she wanted to show some support and honor to the first responder… and do her part to bring hope and uplift the nation.”

Osteen also told TMZ that West and his celebrated Sunday Service Choir are set to perform, as well, but said Kanye has not exactly told Osteen all he intends to do.

This, of course, is not the first time that Osteen has teamed with West for a special service. Kanye West joined Osteen for a service at Lakewood Church last November.

Finally, movie mogul Tyler Perry — who has spoken at the Lakewood Church in the past — is set to deliver a message, the contents of which the Lakewood pastor did not reveal.

“It just all came together,” Osteen told TMZ, adding, “I don’t know that I did it too much, but it just kind of fell into place.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña have also been asked to pre-tape a prayer for the service.

Osteen also promised that the stars would be joining his service via video link in order to keep faith with social distancing during the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic. He will also perform his service all electronically, and his parishioners will watch from home instead of sitting in the pews.

A Lakewood Church spokesperson said the service would be pre-recorded, on Friday, April 10.

