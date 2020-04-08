https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/less-week-cbs-caught-running-footage-italian-hospital-new-york-hospital-report/

Last week The Gateway Pundit was first to report that Emergency Room Footage on CBS matched Footage from an Italian Hospital several days earlier.

This footage is from SKY News on March 22 from Italy.

And this footage here is from CBS News during their New York City report on March 25.

CBS News painted a dire picture from New York City in their coronavirus coverage using video from a crowded Italian hospital.

On Wednesday morning CBS aired this footage from a New York hospital.

The footage matches SKY News video from inside an Italian hospital from Sunday March 22.

ALX later posted the video comparison from the two news outlets.

During a Pandemic it is essential that the Media gives us real and accurate information. It’s completely irresponsible for @CBSNews to use footage from an Italian Hospital when talking about the outbreak in New York City. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Essp4uEHle — ALX (@alx) March 30, 2020

CBS later said it was a mistake.

But now they did it again — less than a week later!

CBS News runs Italian hospital footage during their Pennsylvania coronavirus reporting.

Via ALX:

After Calling It An ‘Editing Mistake,’ CBSN Goes Right Ahead And Runs The Same Misleading Italian Hospital Footage

–@ShelbyTalcott @DailyCaller https://t.co/G7rMhOcWUp — ALX (@alx) April 8, 2020

