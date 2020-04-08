https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/lewinsky-clinton-whistleblower-linda-tripp-death-bed/

Update: Linda Tripp died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Lewinsky-Clinton whistleblower Linda Tripp, 70, is on her death bed according to her daughter Allison Tripp Foley.

Recall, Linda Tripp recorded her conversations with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Lewinsky told Linda Tripp about her affair with Bill Clinton. The recorded tapes were given to independent prosecutor Ken Starr which eventually led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Linda Tripp also told Ken Starr about the infamous stained blue dress.

TMZ reported that Linda Tripp did not have the Coronavirus.

Linda Tripp, whose recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky led to President Clinton’s impeachment — is near death … according to her daughter. Allison Tripp Foley said late Tuesday, “My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache.” In her FB post, Allison said she is at her mother’s bedside, and she asked for prayers for “a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime.” She has not revealed what illness, or medical crisis, 70-year-old Linda is battling. Allison did confirm to TMZ that it is NOT COVID-19.

Monica Lewinsky reacted to the news and said, “no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Update: The Daily Mail reported that Linda Tripp was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than a week ago.

Linda Tripp passed away Wednesday with her husband and daughter by her bedside, close friend told the Daily Mail.

The post Lewinsky-Clinton Whistleblower Linda Tripp Dead at Age 70 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

