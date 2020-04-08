https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/linda-tripp-monica-lewinsky-whistleblower-sex/2020/04/08/id/961978

Linda Tripp, 70, the whistleblower in then-President Bill Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, is critically ill and near death, the N.Y. Post reported.

“My mommy is leaving this earth,” Allison Tripp Foley posted on Facebook late Tuesday, per the Post. “I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime.”

Her post has since been blocked, removed or made private, but Foley did say she was bedside with her mother.

“I think right now it’s a family situation,” Thomas Foley, the son in law, told the Post on Wednesday.

It was Tripp’s secretly recorded conversations with Lewinsky, a 22-year-old Clinton White House intern, that ultimately led to the president’s impeachment in the House in 1998. He would be then be acquitted in the Senate in 1999, one year before the end of his two-term presidency.

Lewinsky tweeted her condolences Wednesday, per the Post: “no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Tripp turned her secret tapes talking to Lewinsky about the alleged affair over to special counsel Ken Starr in exchange for immunity for illegal wiretapping.

Tripp also turned over tapes to attorneys for Paula Jones’ sexual harassment case against Clinton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

