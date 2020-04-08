https://thehill.com/homenews/news/491830-louisville-doctor-arrested-charged-with-strangulation-after-fighting-teens-over

A doctor in Louisville, Ky., was arrested and charged with strangulation after a fight ensued with teens over not following social distancing measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was alerted Monday to a video showing a group of teens being cursed at by a man while he shoved them and put his hands around the neck of a girl, according to local CBS affiliate WLKY.

Man in Louisville at Norton Commons assaults girls due to social distancing issue. Couple asked the girls to disperse and leave because they were supposedly breaking the social distancing rules and this is what encountered … pic.twitter.com/fxm4IH8VCm — Official thedjrayray (@thedjrayray) April 6, 2020

The incident reportedly happened Friday evening before dusk.

The man in the video has been identified as John Rademaker, a practicing physician in the area.

The police department said Rademaker was arrested Tuesday with charges of strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.

Witnesses reported that Rademaker and a woman angrily approached the teenagers, using derogatory language and expressing condemnation for the girls being out while social distancing guidelines are in place.

In the video clip provided by witnesses, the woman can also be seen putting her hands on one of the girls.

LMPD officials released a statement, advising individuals concerned about social distancing not “to take matters into their own hands,” adding, “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

Rademaker’s employers at a local Baptist Health hospital said he is with a contracted anesthesia group and would be placed on administrative leave following his alleged charges.

