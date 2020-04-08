https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/wolf-blitzer-coronavirus-drug

On Tuesday’s “LevinTV,” host Mark Levin blasted CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for saying President Donald Trump should not “continue to promote” hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus because he isn’t a “real doctor.”

“You know, you’re a real A-hole, Wolf. We know the president of the United States isn’t a ‘real doctor’, just like we know you’re not a real journalist,” Mark said. “But there are real doctors who are recommending this [hydroxychloroquine]. It really is outrageous. He [Blitzer] has become very vicious. I would ask him and all of CNN and MSNBC and all the rest of them: If you get this coronavirus, will you now commit to us that you will not take this drug?”

Watch the video below to hear more from “the Great One” — Mark Levin:

