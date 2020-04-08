http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/dDKxMgYOXDI/ms-stuckey-observes.php
Like me, Allie Beth Stuckey has spent too much time observing reporters at work in the daily White House coronavirus task force press briefings. Unlike me, Ms. Stuckey has made something of her observations. She calls the video below “Every. SINGLE. Coronavirus Briefing is Like This.” I can testify to that. The young lady deserves a Pulitzer Prize for Journalism. In her own way, Ms. Stuckey amplifies the observations of Victor Davis Hanson in “Corona meltdowns.”