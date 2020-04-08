https://www.theblaze.com/news/ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-orders-flags-flown-half-staff-to-honor-states-covid-19-victims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the state’s COVID-19 victims.

What are the details?

Cuomo revealed dire statistics during his Wednesday morning briefing.

“Just to put perspective on this, 9/11, which so many of us lived through in this state and in this nation, 2,753 lives were lost,” he said, noting that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 6,268 New Yorkers. At least 149,428 New Yorkers have been infected with the deadly virus.

“Every number is a face and we have lost so many people, many of them front-line workers putting themselves at risk to do the essential functions that we all need for society to go on,” he added. “In honor of those we have lost to the virus, I am directing all flags to be flown at half-mast. And I continue to urge all New Yorkers to be responsible, adhere to all social distancing protocols and remember the life you are risking may not be your own.”

During the Wednesday briefing, Cuomo added that no less than 779 New Yorkers died over the previous 24 hours, making it the largest daily increase in the state. The previous day saw 731 deaths in the state.

According to the New York Times, the state has had “more people test positive for the virus than any country outside the United States, including Italy and Spain, the two other countries the pandemic has hit hardest.”

Cuomo later added, “That death toll probably will be this high, or near this high or even higher for the next several days. [But] we are flattening the curve, thank God, thank God, thank God.”

What else?

Cuomo concluded his morning briefing by wishing a Happy Passover to those who celebrate the holiday.

“Passover says we remember the past, we learn from the past, we remember the lessons of the past, we teach a new generation of the past, but there is a new lesson of hope,” he said.

Cuomo later shared news of the order on Twitter, writing, “I am directing the flags be flown at half-mast in honor of those we have lost to this vicious virus.”

