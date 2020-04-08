https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obama-takes-another-veiled-shot-trump-coronavirus-testing/

Former President Barack Obama took another veiled shot at his successor President Trump over his handling of testing for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus in a tweet on Wednesday. Just nine days ago Obama took a veiled shot at Trump, accusing him without naming him of denial of warnings about the pandemic, comparing it to ‘climate change denial’.

A White House nurse prepares to administer the H1N1 vaccine to President Barack Obama at the White House December 20, 2009. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

Obama commented Wednesday on a New York Times article about when the country might be ready to reopen, writing, “Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide.

Obama has posted many tweets about the coronavirus pandemic in the past few weeks, like this one praising healthcare workers.

Missing from those many tweets is an offer to help President Trump and the nation in whatever way he can in this crisis.

