Former President Barack Obama took another veiled shot at his successor President Trump over his handling of testing for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus in a tweet on Wednesday. Just nine days ago Obama took a veiled shot at Trump, accusing him without naming him of denial of warnings about the pandemic, comparing it to ‘climate change denial’.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

Obama commented Wednesday on a New York Times article about when the country might be ready to reopen, writing, “Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide.

Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide. https://t.co/evkTSrzReB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 8, 2020

Obama has posted many tweets about the coronavirus pandemic in the past few weeks, like this one praising healthcare workers.

It’s World Health Day, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals. They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves, and we can’t thank them enough for their bravery and their service. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2020

Missing from those many tweets is an offer to help President Trump and the nation in whatever way he can in this crisis.

