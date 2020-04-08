https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-outbreak/2020/04/08/id/961894

Most voters think that former President Barack Obama would have done a better job at leading during the coronavirus outbreak than President Donald Trump, according to a poll from Politico and Morning Consult released on Wednesday.

A majority of voters said that Obama would have handled the crisis better than Trump, but a plurality of voters said that Trump was a stronger leader during the crisis than former Vice President Joe Biden.

52% said Obama would have been better during the crisis.

38% said Trump has been a better leader than Obama would have been.

10% had no opinion.

44% said Trump was a better leader during the crisis than Biden.

36% said Biden was better than Trump.

Most voters say that the Trump administration hasn’t done enough to fight the outbreak, up from three weeks ago, according to Politico.

50% said the administration hasn’t done enough.

38% said the administration has done the right amount.

4% said the administration has done too much.

54% disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

44% approve of Trump’s job performance.

The poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters across the country from April 3-5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

