President TrumpDonald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he’d like economy to reopen ‘with a big bang’ but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE‘s approval rating has jumped while his disapproval rating has fallen over the past four months, according to a new poll.

A CNBC poll released Wednesday found that 46 percent of Americans now approve of the job Trump is doing as president, up 6 points from December, while his disapproval rating dropped 6 points and now sits at 43 percent.

The change represents the first time in three years that more Americans have approved of Trump’s performance rather than disapproved, according to the CNBC poll, and comes as the president has seen a 12-point jump in approval among registered Democrats.

The president’s stronger job approval showing emerges as Americans’ outlook of the future of the economy has tanked amid the coronavirus outbreak, with just 22 percent telling CNBC that the economy’s outlook is favorable.

“There are no words for it,” said Micah Roberts, partner with Public Opinion Strategies, which worked with CNBC on the survey. “There is no precedents for confidence in the economy dropping this far this quickly.”

Trump’s coronavirus response had the approval of 50 percent of Americans, while congressional Democrats and Republicans sat at 45 percent and 47 percent, respectively. More Americans, 75 percent, approved of the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has responded to the outbreak.

CNBC’s poll was conducted between April 3 to April 6 among 800 people. The survey’s margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

Updated at 2:37 p.m.

