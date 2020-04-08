https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pure-evil-democrat-nevada-governor-sisolak-threatens-crack-large-easter-family-dinners/

Governor Steve Sisolak

Two weeks ago Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak (D) issued an emergency order barring the use of anti-malaria drugs such as chloroquine for Coronavirus patients.

In addition to barring the use of chloroquine for Coronavirus patients, Nevada’s governor also banned social gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Associated Press reported — The order restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine came after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment and falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19.

Anyone who violates the order will be charged with at least a misdemeanor crime and it remains in place until April 16 (after Easter).

President Trump on Saturday expressed optimism about two drugs that he said could be “one of the biggest game changers” in medicine – hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment and prevention of malaria. Azithromycin is an antibiotic that is used to treat many different types of infections in the respiratory system, eyes, ears, and skin, as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

But there’s more…

Here is the official governor’s order on hydroxychloroquine…

Page 2–



If you read the governor’s order this also will not allow seniors to use chloroquine as a prophylactic to ward off the disease.

Now Democrat Sisolak promises to crack down on large family Easter dinners.

This is what tyranny looks like.

Pure evil.

This is what our dictator is threatening us with in Nevada pic.twitter.com/RxREillzBP — Rooster286 (@Caparosa52) April 7, 2020

