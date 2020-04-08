https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/revealed-dr-faucis-wife-donated-1200-hillary-clinton-campaign-2016/

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Crooked

Dr. Anthony Fauci at first downplayed the coronavirus threat then flipped to the extreme and urged the country to remain in lockdown mode until there were no more cases or deaths of the virus.

Dr. Fauci also downplayed the three international studies using chloroquine and Z-Pac combination to fight the coronavirus. The French study showed a 100% success rate with patients in 6 days.

Maybe it should come as no surprise then that Dr. Fauci offered glowing praise for Crooked Hillary in a leaked January 26, 2016 email.

The letter from Dr. Fauci to Hillary Clinton in January 2016 included “from your doctor admirer.”

A second letter from Fauci to Hillary “her speech brought me to tears…tell the Secretary I love her”.

And now this…
Dr. Fauci’s wife donated $1,200 to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

This won’t end well.

