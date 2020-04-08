https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/revealed-dr-faucis-wife-donated-1200-hillary-clinton-campaign-2016/

Dr. Anthony Fauci at first downplayed the coronavirus threat then flipped to the extreme and urged the country to remain in lockdown mode until there were no more cases or deaths of the virus.

Dr. Fauci also downplayed the three international studies using chloroquine and Z-Pac combination to fight the coronavirus. The French study showed a 100% success rate with patients in 6 days.

Maybe it should come as no surprise then that Dr. Fauci offered glowing praise for Crooked Hillary in a leaked January 26, 2016 email.

The letter from Dr. Fauci to Hillary Clinton in January 2016 included “from your doctor admirer.”

Here is an email from Dr. Fauci offering glowing praise for Hillary Clinton. Tell me this guy isn’t a plant. pic.twitter.com/Vc1lOJIQj2 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 20, 2020

A second letter from Fauci to Hillary “her speech brought me to tears…tell the Secretary I love her”.

Not the only one. Here’s another email from Fauci professing his love for Hillary. pic.twitter.com/RCcwl8sBA9 — CJ (@MeedgeKnowsBest) March 21, 2020

And now this…

Dr. Fauci’s wife donated $1,200 to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

This won’t end well.

***BREAKING NEWS*** FEC records show the wife of NIH Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s clashed with Trump over COVID-19 strategy, is a Democrat who donated at least $1,200 to Hillary for America & Hillary Victory Fund in 2016 campaign vs. Trump. Dr. Fauci wrote 2013 email praising Hillary — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 8, 2020

