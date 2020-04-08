https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486942-sanders-drops-out-of-2020-race-handing-nomination-to-biden

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersDrugmaker caps insulin costs at to help diabetes patients during pandemic The Hill’s Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic Sen. Brown endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, paving the way for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill’s Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept’s Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE to win the 2020 nomination.

Sanders was unable to build on his early momentum in the race after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as virtual tie in Iowa, going on to lose a string of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated the support of moderate Democrats.

The departure marks Sanders’s second failed attempt at the Democratic nomination after he came up short in his 2016 challenge against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump, Biden set for tight battle in Florida We need to be ‘One America,’ the polling says — and the politicians should listen Poll shows Biden with 6-point edge on Trump in Florida MORE.

The 2016 campaign did, however, vault Sanders to household name status after he cobbled together a loyal base of support from largely young voters who grew enamored with his progressive policies and efforts to push the party further left.

Though moderates accused Sanders of dividing the party — and weakening Clinton — by not dropping out sooner in 2016, he earned plaudits from liberals over his ability to push her to adopt policies such as a $15 minimum wage and making four-year public colleges and universities debt-free, among others.

The Vermont senator entered the 2020 primary race as an instant top-tier contender in a historically crowded field. He again campaigned from the left, emphasizing policy proposals such as the Green New Deal and the Medicare for All single-payer health proposal he authored.

While this time Sanders was forced to share the progressive lane with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Warren releases plan to secure elections during coronavirus pandemic On The Money: Trump officials struggle to get relief loans out the door | Dow soars more than 1600 points | Kudlow says officials ‘looking at’ offering coronavirus bonds MORE (D-Mass.), he appeared to carry much of his 2016 base with him in his second White House bid. He emerged as a fundraising juggernaut, consistently hauling in tens of millions of dollars each quarter, and rarely appeared outside the top three spots in national and state surveys.

Sanders essentially tied for the lead in February’s Iowa caucuses — securing the popular vote while not taking as many delegates as former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg launches new PAC to aid down-ballot candidates HuffPost political reporter on why Bernie fell way behind Biden Economists fear slow pace of testing will prolong recession MORE — before winning the New Hampshire primary and ultimately trouncing his competition in Nevada, giving himself an early delegate lead.

Those early victories sent the moderate wing of the Democratic Party into a tailspin, with centrists scrambling to unify around an alternative to Sanders, whose democratic socialism they feared would prove an easy general election target for President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he’d like economy to reopen ‘with a big bang’ but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE.

Fears over a possible Sanders nomination helped thrust former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergNew York City auctioned off extra ventilators due to cost of maintenance: report DNC books million in fall YouTube ads Former Bloomberg staffer seeks class-action lawsuit over layoffs MORE into the primary.

However, the crowded moderate lane that played to Sanders’s advantage did not last much longer.

Biden put up a 30-point rout in his firewall state of South Carolina, prompting Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar Klobuchar’s husband recounts battle with coronavirus: ‘It just suddenly hit me’ Hillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Wisconsinites put lives on the line after SCOTUS decision MORE (D-Minn.) to exit the race and endorse the former vice president, reviving his flagging campaign after dismal showings in the first three contests.

Biden’s success continued into Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of 14 states and ended the day with a slim delegate lead. The winning spree, which included some states Biden never even visited, chased Bloomberg and Warren from the race and recast the field as a two-man competition with Sanders.

It was all Biden after Super Tuesday as the former Delaware senator racked up wins in crucial states like Michigan and Florida and swept Sanders in the south. Biden expanded his base of African Americans, older voters and white voters with and without college degrees, while Sanders saw his support dissolve among the working class voters who helped him surge in 2016 and his strong backing among younger generations fail to translate into primary votes.

Sanders had indicated prior to his withdrawal he would support the ultimate nominee in the general election if he lost the primary, saying his top priority is defeating Trump in November.

Though the two have butted heads on a range of issues from trade to Social Security to foreign military interventions, Sanders pledged he would back the former vice president during their March primary debate in Washington, D.C.

“Look, if I lose this thing, Joe wins,” Sanders said in their only one-on-one debate. “Joe, I will be there for you.”

DEVELOPING…

