http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eSsWTRWFMUs/sanders-folds.php

As I write, Bernie Sanders has announced the suspension of his presidential campaign. The rise of this old-fashioned Comsymp to the ranks of the thought leaders of the Democratic Party has been most illuminating. He is a vile socialist hater of the Corbynite stripe, though (or and thus) he represents the beating heart of the party. Unlike so many of his younger colleagues, he can’t hide it. His long record of support for Communist regimes and socialist tyrants could not be denied.

Sanders signifies because he has led the way in the Democrats’ far left turn. Indeed, Joe Biden has all but declared him a soulmate. We need to defeat Sanders and his followers in the war of ideas that survives his campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

