Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., says some companies will reach a “point of no return” if the U.S. economy doesn’t get moving.

“Many (small businesses in Indiana) are in the third category of 50 to 100 percent – that is what you call demand and supply destruction, which if we don’t start looking how to smartly turn back on the economy in places like Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, Indiana, selectively adhering to all the things … if we carry this too far, government is going to be swamped … it will be beyond a point of no return,” Braun said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

Braun also said things have gone from bad to “really bad” across the farm economy.

He also said Indiana is getting the help it needs for small businesses.

“It got out of the gates a little slow, the guidance was a little unclear, but over the last three days my team has been in communication with the Indiana Bankers Association, which would be the community bankers that I think are going to be doing a lot of these loans,” he told Spicer.

“There were process issues today, yesterday late, a lot of that had been addressed.”

Indiana reported 30 more deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 200. There have been 5,943 positive cases reported to date.

