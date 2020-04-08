https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stunning-ihme-reduces-model-predictions-now-say-peak-easter-60000-deaths-like-typical-flu/

Last TUESDAY Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx pushed the talking point that by completely locking down the US economy and American public, the US government and Coronavirus task force “experts” were able to cut the total coronavirus deaths in the United States from 1 to 2.2 million deaths down to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

That was a stunning update. They revised their numbers down by around 90%!

You’d think that would have made a few headlines?

This was based on “models” by her chosen scientific “experts” — Chris Murray and the IHME.

Here is the chart Dr. Birx discussed during the daily coronavirus press conference at the White House.

It shows an estimated 2.2 million US deaths.

Again — this was at the press conference 6 days ago!

There is not a single country in the world today with over 18,000 total coronavirus deaths.

On Sunday night the IMHE cut their numbers in half.

Today the IMHE model used by the CDC and Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci estimate the total US coronavirus deaths to be 81,766 by August 4th.

And 81,000 by May 21st.

The actual numbers are already below their current models. — by a huge margin!

Dr. Andrew Bostom published the actual numbers to the projected numbers earlier on Tuesday.

The actual number of US deaths due to coronavirus on Monday was: 10,068 deaths.

The estimated IHME model number of deaths by Monday was: 12,539 (range of 11,256 – 14,281)

The IHME numbers are already off by 20%!

On Wednesday — 3 days later — the updated their predictions AGAIN!

The latest IHME predictions call for 60,000 deaths by August.

And the model predicts the peak will now be on EASTER and not on April 19th which was their previous prediction!

This is starting to look like a typical flu more and more by the day!

For the record, The Gateway Pundit predicted this:

