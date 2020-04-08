http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yXk-8byZ3mM/

Sen. Ted Cruz was sharply critical on Tuesday that a Hong King media outlet partially owned by China was allowed into the White House press briefing.

The issue was raised after a reporter for Phoenix TV questioned President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House press briefing, using talking points used in Chinese propaganda.

“It’s disgraceful and reckless they have a seat at WH press briefings as China wages a propaganda campaign to cover up its role in the Coronavirus Pandemic,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Phoenix TV is a private media company but is partially funded by the Chinese government. It has been described by The Hoover Institution as a “quasi-official” global network of the Chinese government. Phoenix TV is part of the pool of foreign television networks who occupy seating space in the White House press briefing room.

“In 2018 I warned the FCC about Phoenix TV a nominally ‘private’ company long financially controlled by China state-owned enterprises,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Cruz recalled his 2018 warning to the FCC that Phoenix TV was trying to purchase a large AM radio station near Tijuana, Mexico.

The Chinese Communist Party is waging an information warfare campaign to undermine American democracy,” Cruz wrote.

Read the full letter below:

In 2018 I warned @FCC about Phoenix TV a nominally “private” company long financially controlled by China state-owned enterprises. It’s disgraceful & reckless they have a seat at WH press briefings as China wages a propaganda campaign to cover up its role in #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/efbo5WBAIa — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

