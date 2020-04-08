https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-hammers-nbc-news-over-reporting-paid-for-by-the-communist-party-of-china

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed NBC News on Tuesday night after the far-left network continued to present communist China in a positive light amid the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China.

Linking to a news article, NBC News tweeted, “U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported.”

Cruz responded, “Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 22 USC 611 et seq, I’m pretty sure NBC is now legally obligated to close every broadcast with—and append to every tweet—’this message paid for by the Communist Party of China.’”

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 22 USC 611 et seq, I’m pretty sure NBC is now legally obligated to close every broadcast with—and append to every tweet—“this message paid for by the Communist Party of China.” https://t.co/fmg11oJnDY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 8, 2020

