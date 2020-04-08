https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-arrested-for-snapchat-video-spreading-coronavirus

A teenage woman was arrested in Carrollton, Texas, after she posted videos to social media claiming she had coronavirus and was spreading it intentionally.

Carrollton police released a statement indicating they had charged 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga for making terroristic threats.

In the videos posted to Snapchat, Maradiaga shows herself getting a coronavirus test at a drive-thru medical site. Then she goes to Walmart and threatens to intentionally spread the disease.

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every (expletive), because if I’m going down, all you (expletive) are going down,” she says, according to NBC-DFW.

In another scene, she offers to cough on anyone who wants to catch coronavirus.

“If you want to get the coronavirus and (expletive) die, call me,” she says. “I’ll meet you up and I will shorten your life.”

Police contacted her family and Maradiaga later surrendered to police on Tuesday.

After being arrested, she claimed that she did not actually have the disease, but police said they had no evidence to prove the assertion.

A court ordered that Maradiaga would have to undergo a 21 day quarantine if she were to be released on bond for the third degree felony charge.

Here’s a local news video about her arrest:

