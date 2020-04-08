https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/completely-fraudulent-covid-19-fatality-timeline-40-million-2-million-200000-81766-60415-deaths/

Dr. Fauci pushing a narrative

** On March 16th, British “experts” at Imperial College in Great Britain warned of 40,000,000 global coronavirus deaths if the West did not act and shut down society.

The prediction included 1 million to 2 million deaths in the US.

** On Sunday March 29th the “experts” reduced their estimates to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the United States.

** On Sunday April 5th the IHME “experts” again dropped their estimates to 81,766 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August.

On Wednesday April 8th the IHME dropped their estimates again down to 60,415 deaths by August.

The “experts” have decreased their US coronavirus estimates from 2 million deaths to 60,000 deaths in less than a month.

They are literally making it up as they go along.

Open the economy.

