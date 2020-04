https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/matrix-just-glitched-jeopardy-pandemic-answer-freaks-viewers/

(NEW YORK POST) — I’ll take “predicting the future” for $1,000, Alex.

“Jeopardy!” fans were bowled over on Tuesday night when a clue on the board seemed to reference the coronavirus pandemic.

But the April 7 episode — in which three university students were competing as the storied ABC game show’s two-week-long College Championship — was filmed in early February, according to The Ringer.

