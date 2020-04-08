https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/small-can-sneak-em-creepy-uncle-joe-gushes-love-fig-newtons-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-audio/

Creepy Uncle Joe gushed about his love of fig newtons and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during a podcast interview with Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Are fig newtons your favorite snack?” Whitmer asked Biden.

“Well they’re among my favorite because they’re small and I can sneak ’em,” Biden said.

Poor choice of words, Joe.

Biden posted a clip of the podcast to his Twitter account…during the Coronavirus pandemic.

AUDIO:

What do Fig Newtons and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have in common? Listen to this preview of this week’s podcast to find out — and then check out the full episode at https://t.co/t11Fa0CorE or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/AfL018UA4h — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 7, 2020

Creepy hands Biden doesn’t just like to sneak fig newtons…

