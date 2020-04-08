https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/strange-total-us-deaths-march-2020-actually-15-average-prior-four-years/

What is going on? After shutting down the government and killing the greatest economy in the world due to deathly estimates from specialists on the coronavirus, the data is showing that this may be one great big mistake or hoax.

Grassfire reports:

According to data obtained from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance System website, total U.S. deaths for the first three weeks of March are DOWN 10% from the average of the prior four years for the same three week period. The average for weeks 9 through 11 for the four prior years was a total of 170,555 deaths. For weeks 9 through 11 this year, the total is 153,015, meaning 17,540 fewer people died in America during the first three weeks of March than could be reasonably expected. And the gap between historic deaths and weekly deaths is widening. For week 11, just 47,655 Americans died, 8,773 and 15% fewer than the average for week 11 in the prior four years. And while data on week 12 is not complete, it is trending similar to week 11 and will likely be down by 15% (around 8,700 deaths less than expected) even though 1,919 COVID-19 deaths were reported (in week beginning 3/22).

Now after deaths for the entire month of March are reported, the results show that deaths in the US this March are 15% less than the average of the past four years!

IN MARCH OF 2020 THERE WERE 34,000 (rounded) LESS DEATHS THAN THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF DEATHS IN THE US OVER THE FOUR YEARS PRIOR!

According to the CDC’s website, in March 2020 there were a total of 193,000 deaths in the US. The average number of deaths in the US for March over the four years prior to 2020 (2016 – 2019) is 227,000. The difference between this year and the average for the past four years is 34,000. 2020 deaths are 85% of the average of the prior four years.

The US is experiencing 34,000 less deaths in 2020 than in the prior four years but we are concerned about a virus that to date as of March 31, 2020 that had a total of 4,000 US deaths? What is really going on and who is responsible for the broken estimates and consistent messaging in the President’s ear to shut down the US economy?

