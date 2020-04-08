https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/thug-surgical-mask-sucker-punches-new-york-police-officer-arrest-nelson-jimenez-arrested-bronx-video/

On Wednesday a thug in a mask assaulted an unsuspecting New York Police Officer in the Bronx.

Cop-hating thug Nelson Jimenez sucker punched a police officer during an arrest and then fled down the street.

Jimenez was caught in a nearby bodega.

This was another horrific attack on a New York City police officer.

Via Hannity:

