https://www.theblaze.com/news/thug-wearing-medical-mask-sucker-punches-nypd-officer-from-behind

A man wearing a medical mask was caught on cellphone video sucker punching a New York City police officer from behind Tuesday — after which onlookers were heard cheering the attacker as he ran down the Bronx street, the New York Post reported.

What happened?

A small crowd formed near 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue in University Heights to watch the arrest of 27-year-old robbery suspect Yoemdy Castro, law enforcement sources told the paper.

An officer in the clip can be seen on one knee holding Castro to the sidewalk while another officer stood nearby, the Post said — and a man wearing a medical mask, dark glasses, and a baseball cap walked by the scene.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

That man — 31-year-old Nelson Jimenez — suddenly punched the second officer in the head from behind, sending the cop’s cap flying, after which Jimenez appeared to land at least two other quick punches.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

The officer then pulled out his taser —

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

— and the suspect high tailed it down the street.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Onlookers heard on the video initially sounded surprised by attack — but as they saw Jimenez running away, and officer appearing to pursue, they began to holler and laugh and cheer for the culprit: “Run! Run!”

Several onlookers began hoofing it in the direction of the action:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Caught!

Officers later caught and arrested Jimenez in a nearby store, law enforcement sources told the Post. He’s facing a number of charges including assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police told the Post in a follow-up story, adding that Jimenez also was arrested Feb. 27 for harassment at a men’s shelter.

A second officer who responded to the sucker-punch incident also was punched in the head but off camera, sources told the Post. The suspect in that assault — 25-year-old Brandee Isom — was arrested and charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration, sources noted to the paper.

The video of the sucker-punch attack was posted to the Twitter account of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association. (Content warning: Language):

“NYC people are dying, and suffering as COVID-19 plagues thousands but the same scumbags continue to roam the streets of NYC and attack NYPD cops,” the post read. “Sadly the wrong people are suffering. Welcome to [Mayor Bill] DeBlasio’s NYC.”

How did others react?

“To be clear, this is not disrespect. This is premeditated assault on a uniformed Police Officer … your Police Officer,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted. “Disturbing on many levels, what he should now receive is a conviction for a class D Felony and a lengthy sentence in State Prison. Period.”

Other commenters felt similarly:

“Taking swings at the police from behind? In this situation? What is wrong with people?!”

“This makes my blood absolutely boil.”

“This is sickening!”

“Look at all the people laughing and cheering him on. Despicable.”

(H/T: Hot Air)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

