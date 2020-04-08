http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zZecadliARU/

Tom Brady is jumping in to help the needy people of Tampa Bay, Florida, by donating 750,000 meals to the city.

Brady made news in March by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but then the league went on hold due to the coronavirus.

Though, Brady is not sitting idle during this forced off time, according to Fox 13. Brady and his super model wife, Gisele Bundchen, are working with a local charity, Feeding Tampa Bay, to feed those in need in this time of crisis.

Like many fortunate pro athletes, Brady has a long history of charitable donations. Last year, for instance, his Best Buddies International raised $6.6 million to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brady also supports other charities including the Boys and Girls Club of America, Entertainment Industry Foundation, and KaBOOM!, the latter of which builds creative play spaces for kids.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is also set to join a list of celebrities in a golf match scheduled for next month that is intended to raise money to fight the coronavirus.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...