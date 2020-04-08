http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zZecadliARU/

Tom Brady is jumping in to help the needy people of Tampa Bay, Florida, by donating 750,000 meals to the city.

Brady made news in March by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but then the league went on hold due to the coronavirus.

Though, Brady is not sitting idle during this forced off time, according to Fox 13. Brady and his super model wife, Gisele Bundchen, are working with a local charity, Feeding Tampa Bay, to feed those in need in this time of crisis.

We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 – county region that we serve. RT to show gratitude to the Brady family! pic.twitter.com/nc2KlkqqCP — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) April 8, 2020

Like many fortunate pro athletes, Brady has a long history of charitable donations. Last year, for instance, his Best Buddies International raised $6.6 million to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brady also supports other charities including the Boys and Girls Club of America, Entertainment Industry Foundation, and KaBOOM!, the latter of which builds creative play spaces for kids.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is also set to join a list of celebrities in a golf match scheduled for next month that is intended to raise money to fight the coronavirus.

