NFL quarterback Tom Brady spent two hours Wednesday morning talking to radio host Howard Stern about a variety of subjects, ranging from President Donald Trump, to First Daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, to his supermodel wife, to his relationship with his former coach, the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Brady was open about his friendship with the president, but revealed that he declined an offer from Trump to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention, telling Stern that “political support is totally different from the support of a friend.”

“I didn’t want to get into all the political [arena],” Brady added, according to NFL.com.

At another point during the conversation, Stern said Trump encouraged Brady to date his daughter Ivanka.

“Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka, and he told me he suggested it to you – but did you ever go out with her?” the host told Brady, according to The Daily Beast.

“That was a long time ago in my life,” the QB answered, giving off a laugh. “No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that.”

Stern took it a step further and suggested Trump wanted Brady to “bang Ivanka and form a relationship” or “power dynasty.”

“He never suggested that to me,” Brady responded. “Look, it all worked out for me anyway. I married the woman of my dreams. … I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regrets.”

Brady married supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009.

“She walked in and she sat down and obviously, I thought she was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen in my life,” he gushed over Bündchen, referring to the couple’s first date. As noted by Buccaneers.com, Brady discussed the couple’s marital snags: [Brady] said two years ago, he had to “check himself” with all the time he was spending on himself and his career. Bündchen needed him at home more, which is what led to him spending OTAs the past few years at home training, rather than with the team. She said that she had goals and dreams that she wanted to accomplish, too. One thing he said that really stood out was how nurturing of a wife and mother she is and how she wants to extend that beyond their family and make an impact on the world. But everything was one-sided at that point with his career. Brady said she wrote him a letter expressing all of this, one that he still keeps in a drawer.

“Brady mentioned that when he first met Bündchen, the friend that set them up mentioned to her that Brady was her in a male version and they found that they were very similar people,” the outlet noted. “Brady also shared a little about another he was connected to through their very motivated and driven mentality: Kobe Bryant.”

The 42-year-old also addressed rumors surrounding his apparently rocky relationship with Belichick, telling Stern that his former coach was doing what any coach should do: prepare for the present and the future.

“I think he has a lot of loyalty,” Brady said of Belichick. “He and I have had a lot of conversations that nobody has ever been privy too, and nor should they be. So many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship, or about how he felt about me. I know, genuinely, how he feels about me.”

“Now, I’m not gonna respond to every rumor or assumption that’s made, other than, what his responsibility as coach is, is for him to try to get the best player not only in the short-term, but in the long-term, as well,” Brady said, adding, “I don’t fault him for that.”

While on with Howard Stern Tom Brady eviscerates any narratives revolving around him and Bill Belichick not having a good relationship. pic.twitter.com/IczQJsuoQU — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) April 8, 2020

