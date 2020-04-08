http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rOwwWWhkLWI/

Comedian Tracy Morgan defended President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he called for national unity while the United States deals with the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“The struggle is real,” said Morgan in an interview with Today. “People want to criticize the president, but imagine being a president of a country and have your country get sick. So it’s difficult for him. We’ve all got to pull together as people, now.”

“Now is not the time for blame and all these other things, and anger,” he added. “It’s here now. We just got to be together. We’ve got to all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

Morgan tuned in for the interview from his home, where he said he has been quarantined with his family due to the Wuhan coronavirus.

“Me and my wife have been quarantined in here for like three weeks,” said Morgan, who went on to joke that the pair have been engaging in a lot of “role-playing” these days.

The comedian went on to praise healthcare professionals, police, and firefighters, whom he referred to as “heroes” who deserve “respect.”

“These are the good-headed people, they know what they’re doing,” said Morgan. “They’re fighting the frontlines, I love them.”

“I know these people, I know they work hard to take care of you,” he added. “I’m very proud of them, they’re my heroes — while we’re running out of the burning building, the firemen are running in.”

“These police officers that come out of their homes and patrol the streets, they don’t know if they’re ever going back home,” said Morgan. “We gotta give them respect.”

