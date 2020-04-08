https://thehill.com/policy/finance/491893-treasury-ig-sends-report-to-house-dems-on-handling-of-trump-tax-returns

The Treasury Department inspector general’s office on Wednesday sent a report about the department’s handling of House Democrats’ request for President TrumpDonald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he’d like economy to reopen ‘with a big bang’ but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE‘s tax returns to key lawmakers.

Acting inspector general Richard Delmar said in an email to The Hill that his office’s “inquiry report” was sent to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealPressure mounts on Congress for quick action with next coronavirus bill Democrats urge administration to automatically issue coronavirus checks to more people One year in, Democrats frustrated by fight for Trump tax returns MORE (D-Mass.), who requested the report, as well as the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady Kevin Patrick BradyOfficials sound alarm over virus relief check scams Mnuchin says Social Security recipients will automatically get coronavirus checks Pelosi not invited by Trump to White House coronavirus relief bill’s signing MORE (R-Texas).

The contents of the report were not immediately known. The Hill has reached out to Neal and Brady’s offices.

Neal requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns from the IRS in April 2019, under a section of the federal tax code that states that the Treasury secretary “shall furnish” tax returns requested by the chairs of Congress’s tax committees.

The Treasury Department and IRS then rejected Neal’s request and subsequent subpoenas for the documents. The dispute is currently the subject of a court case.

Last fall, Neal requested that the inspector general conduct an inquiry, saying he wanted to be assured that Treasury and the IRS are “enforcing the law in a fair and impartial manner and no one is endeavoring to intimidate or impede government officials and employees carrying out their duties.”

Neal asked that the IG’s finding include the names of people involved in the handling of his request and related decisions, including the names of people involved who come from outside Treasury and the IRS.

