President Trump is urging Republicans to fight against permitting mail-in ballots, saying it “doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

The president tweeted, “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

During a recent White House briefing, the president said mail-in ballots are dangerous and often fraudulent.

“Mail ballots, they cheat, people cheat,” he said during the briefing. “Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country because they’re cheaters. They go and collect them. They’re fraudulent in many cases.”

During a “Fox & Friends” interview a few weeks ago, he said that if Americans were allowed to vote by mail, “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

Despite his opposition of voting by mail, Trump voted by mail in the Florida primary.

Democrats have pushed for vote-by-mail measures to be included in the coronavirus recovery package.

Former Vice President and Democratic Party presidential front-runner Joe Biden said both political parties should be working on allowing voters to cast ballots by mail during an interview on the “3rd Hour of Today.”

Public health experts have issued concerns that elections could put voters and poll workers at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Some states, including Republican-led Utah, are conducting elections by mail. The other four states conducting elections by mail are Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Hawaii.

