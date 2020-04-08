https://thehill.com/homenews/media/491901-trump-jokes-hell-look-into-pardon-for-tiger-king-after-asked-by-reporter-at

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he’d like economy to reopen ‘with a big bang’ but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE on Wednesday was asked during his daily coronavirus press briefing whether he would consider a pardon for Joe Exotic, whose story was detailed in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.”

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson noted in his question to Trump that the show is “one of the biggest rating hits of the coronavirus, aside from these briefings.” Nelson noted that one of the president’s sons had quipped that Exotic deserved a pardon after receiving an “aggressive” prison sentence when he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot.

“Must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don,” Trump responded, referring to Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTwitter says coronavirus disinformation spread by Chinese officials does not violate rules Former lawyer for trophy hunting group joins Trump administration A rarely used fine could limit the spread of the coronavirus to the United States MORE. “I know nothing about it.”

“You think he didn’t do it? Are you recommending a pardon,” the president added, going back-and-forth with Nelson, who made it clear he was not advocating a position either way.

“I’ll take a look,” Trump concluded.

The president then turned to CNN’s Jim Acosta James (Jim) AcostaABC’s Karl shuns responding to Trump’s personal attacks: ‘It’s not what matters’ Dire projections put new focus on Trump coronavirus response Judge rules lawsuit alleging Trump threatened free press can move forward MORE, who drily said he wanted to “get back to the coronavirus if I can.”

Nelson’s question drew differing opinions among journalists and those tuning in, some of whom supported the light-hearted inquiry and others who felt it was inappropriate given the nature of the virus.

#JOEEXOTIC getting some time at the WH briefing!

“I’ll take a look” @realDonaldTrump when asked about a presidential pardon. pic.twitter.com/RJcrxQefvQ — ERIC BOLLING (@ericbolling) April 8, 2020

A Tiger King question at the White House. I can’t. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 8, 2020

If there’s time to ask a Tiger King question, the briefings are either way too long or reporters who ask such questions should be thrown into an alligator pit. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 8, 2020

The reporter asking President Trump about Tiger King and a possible pardon for Joe Exotic is exactly the kind of quarantine content we need — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 8, 2020

“Tiger King” has become an internet sensation as Americans stay at home to try and limit transmission of the coronavirus. The main figure in the documentary series, Exotic, was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted Carole Baskin, the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, who is also featured in the Netflix series.

Exotic was also found guilty of numerous wildlife violations.

