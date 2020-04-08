https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-sanders-democrat-primary-campaign/2020/04/08/id/962016

President Donald Trump marveled at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unusual primary campaign announcement Wednesday, where the Democratic socialist said he would keep his delegates and seek more, despite having suspending his candidacy.

“He didn’t really drop out – what about his delegates?” Trump told the reporters at the daily press briefing Wednesday. “He said he’s going to keep his delegates, which is sort of interesting. He’s going to keep his delegates and he’ld like to get more.

“Now, Is he dropping out or not? That’s not dropping out, when you keep your delegates and you want more delegates before you get to the convention, that’s a weird deal going on there.”

Trump added he understood Sanders is keeping his delegates to negotiate his platform with the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump is hoping he draws voters from Bernie’s passionate voters who are disenchanted with the Democratic Party.

“Bernie, I saw his standard fare today, I watched,” Trump said. “I hope a lot of Bernie Sanders people, we got a tremendous percentage of Bernie people, and I think they voted for me largely because of trade, because Bernie and I agree on trade. We agree that the United States has been ripped off by every country they do business with.

“The difference is I’ve done a lot about it, and we’ll do more about it.”

Trump also suggested former President Barack Obama’s lack of an endorsement for his former vice president might have some malign reason.

“I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago,” Trump said. “There’s something he feels is wrong. I’m sure he’s got to come out at some point, because he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years. We think a little bit differently.

“It does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported Sleepy Joe; it hasn’t happened – when is it going to happen?

“He knows something that you don’t know. I think I know, but you don’t know. It will be interesting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

